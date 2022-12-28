Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $196.08 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $196.08 million and $3.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068124 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00055009 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024099 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007968 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004012 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
