The Sandbox Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $623.31 million and approximately $95.08 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $879.23 or 0.05292898 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00495690 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.80 or 0.29369883 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

