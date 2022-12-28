The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 2.2% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

