Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $471,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $164.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,527. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

