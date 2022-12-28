Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Tesoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.