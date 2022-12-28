Syscoin Trading 4% Lower This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $75.78 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,823,957 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

