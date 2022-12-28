Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Up 2,045.6% in December

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 2,045.6% from the November 30th total of 234,900 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 79,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,783,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $918.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.76. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Summit Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

