Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $401.57 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,691,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 579,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Comcast worth $401,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. 91,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,207,238. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

