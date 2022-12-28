Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $353.17 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,704,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 101,352 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Intel worth $353,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 257,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,863,940. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

