Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 30,375 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of American Tower worth $335,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

AMT stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.66. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.