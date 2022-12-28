Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Substratum has a market cap of $277,629.78 and $0.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00080494 USD and is up 30.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

