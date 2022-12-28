Strike (STRK) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Strike (STRK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $9.10 or 0.00054804 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $31.92 million and $1.19 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.34 or 0.05363258 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00495187 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.15 or 0.29340067 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,507,074 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

