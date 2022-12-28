StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

