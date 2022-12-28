StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

