Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $240,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

UPS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.