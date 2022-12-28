Stonnington Group LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

GILD stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

