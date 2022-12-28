StockNews.com Upgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Hold

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Hilltop Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 189,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Read More
