StockNews.com Upgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Hold

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 189,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

