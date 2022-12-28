StockNews.com Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
UGP opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
