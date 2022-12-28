StockNews.com Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

UGP opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.21.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

