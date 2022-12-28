StockNews.com Lowers OLO (NYSE:OLO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

OLO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $960.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.99. OLO has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

