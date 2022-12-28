StockNews.com Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.11.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $61.99 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.