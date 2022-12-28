StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.83.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
