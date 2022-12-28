StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cinedigm

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

