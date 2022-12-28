Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Quadratic Deflation ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,277 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,042% compared to the average volume of 287 put options.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Quadratic Deflation ETF stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 9,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,578. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Deflation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000.

