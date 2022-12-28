Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $62.63 million and $3.33 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,636.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00405445 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021175 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00874561 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00091674 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00603894 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005996 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00245758 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,120,537 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
