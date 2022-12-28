Square Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $57.18 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Square Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for $27.64 or 0.00165549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $57.18 million and $1.18 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 27.69197392 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $887,400.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

