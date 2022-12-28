SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.36. 85,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,951. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

