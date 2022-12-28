Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Given a $0.75 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) has been given a $0.75 price objective by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 367.87% from the company’s previous close.

SYTA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 45,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 136.92% and a negative net margin of 232.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

