SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0512

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $58.65 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037411 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00227487 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05200332 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,354,549.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.