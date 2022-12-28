SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $2.04 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037451 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00225866 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

