Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Critical Analysis

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 23.56% 8.73% 1.07% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Simmons First National pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simmons First National and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 1 0 0 0 1.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.16 $271.16 million $1.84 11.66 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.42 $2.28 billion $0.55 9.11

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated through 199 financial centers in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

