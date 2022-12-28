Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Drops By 60.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:VGI remained flat at $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,762. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.