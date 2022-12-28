Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Drops By 60.5%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VGI remained flat at $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,762. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 381,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.