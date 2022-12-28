Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Expands By 1,054.0%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 1,054.0% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,289,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

