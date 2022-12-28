Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Grows By 875.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCRMU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 47,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,431. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 566.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 259.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

