Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Grows By 1,789.0%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, an increase of 1,789.0% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,206. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

