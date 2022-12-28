Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Decreases By 57.0%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 73,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,667. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

