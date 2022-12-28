Short Interest in Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rises By 930.0%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 930.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.