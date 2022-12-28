Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Grows By 773.5%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 773.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Medaro Mining Trading Up 4.6 %
Medaro Mining stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.23. Medaro Mining has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.88.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
