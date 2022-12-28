Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Expands By 746.1%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 746.1% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Up 18.1 %

Shares of KOMOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get Komo Plant Based Foods alerts:

Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.