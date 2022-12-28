Short Interest in Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Expands By 746.1%

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 746.1% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Up 18.1 %
Shares of KOMOF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komo Plant Based Foods (KOMOF)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.