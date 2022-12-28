Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Rises By 568.0%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a growth of 568.0% from the November 30th total of 92,400 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 46,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Jiuzi has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

