Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declines By 96.3%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,464. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BNTGY. Barclays lowered shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($102.13) to €98.00 ($104.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

