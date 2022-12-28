Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Decreases By 90.9%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 5.4 %

BDOUY stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $27.74.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0326 dividend. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans.

