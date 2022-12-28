Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 106,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

