Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $103.85. 26,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

