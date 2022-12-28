Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,691 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

