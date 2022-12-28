Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $16.69 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Secret has a market cap of $16.69 million and $3,949.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00115758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00195025 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042521 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00565852 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,143.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.