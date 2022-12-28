SBK Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SBK Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

