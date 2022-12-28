SALT Price Reaches $0.0315 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $15,422.72 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037482 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226285 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03089164 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,356.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

