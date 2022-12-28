Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 3.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $130.23. 69,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,437,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

