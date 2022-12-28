Safe Price Tops $6.89 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.89 or 0.00041302 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $143.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00115502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00196368 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.33530081 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.