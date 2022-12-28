Safe Price Tops $6.89 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00041302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $143.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00115502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00196368 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.33530081 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

