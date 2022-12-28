RHS Financial LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

